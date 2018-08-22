TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 1,304,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.16. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 97,412.51%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $337,204.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $623,393.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

