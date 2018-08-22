Tesla (TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $299.00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $274.50, but opened at $299.00. Tesla shares last traded at $300.72, with a volume of 348731 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Morningstar set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

