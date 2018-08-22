Terreno Realty (TRNO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Terreno Realty earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7045238514595 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TRNO opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several research firms have commented on TRNO. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

In other news, Director Gabriela Franco Parcella bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.97 per share, for a total transaction of $208,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $300,494.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

