Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 1,140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 5,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telecom Argentina SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

