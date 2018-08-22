Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 28th

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HQH opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $25.85.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

