Ted Baker (TBAKF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ted Baker PLC is a lifestyle brand company. It offers Menswear; Womenswear; Phormal; Endurance; Accessories; Audio; Bedding; Childrenswear; Crockery; Eyewear; Footwear; Fragrance and Skinwear; Gifting and Stationery; Jewellery; Lingerie and Sleepwear; Luggage; Neckwear; Rugs; Suiting; Technical Accessories; Tiles and Watches through distribution channels, retail ; wholesale and licensing. The company operates primarily in the UK; Europe; North America; Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australasia. Ted Baker PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TBAKF stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

