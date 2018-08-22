TechnipFMC (FTI) Shares Gap Up to $30.03

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $30.03. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 160518 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director John C. G. Oleary bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,910,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,128,000 after buying an additional 134,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,174,000 after purchasing an additional 463,654 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,825,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,910,000 after purchasing an additional 541,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,636,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,498,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

