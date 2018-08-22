Team, Inc. (TISI) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,416 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 1.17% of Team worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,273,000 after purchasing an additional 104,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at about $513,000.

Get Team alerts:

NYSE TISI opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $734.03 million, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Team had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $343.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Team from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Team has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.