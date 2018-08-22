Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,046 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 728.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

