Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 533.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $152.47 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Argus cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.12.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

