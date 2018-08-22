Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 158,285 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $138,985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,887,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,837,000 after buying an additional 1,117,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,203,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,907,000 after buying an additional 1,099,007 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.4% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,961,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after buying an additional 987,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6,204.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 976,882 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

