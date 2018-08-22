TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,700 Shares of Team, Inc. (TISI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Team worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Team by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 229,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Team by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,476,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,366,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Team by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,249,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Team from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $343.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

