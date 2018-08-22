TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,200 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,154,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,429,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after purchasing an additional 542,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 487,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,729.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 324,509 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $11,381,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $47,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at $69,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

