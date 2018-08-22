Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TGB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 333,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,021. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.06 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.