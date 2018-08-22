Target (TGT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. Target also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Target will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

