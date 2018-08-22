Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 111.67 ($1.43).

TALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 125 ($1.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Numis Securities upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of LON:TALK traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 123.60 ($1.58). 1,423,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 529,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £561,398.26 ($717,625.28).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

