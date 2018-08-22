Talend SA (TLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.40.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Talend from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 129.9% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 675,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 381,569 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,995,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 14.7% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 138,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Talend has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 190.77% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

