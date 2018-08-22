TAG Immobilien (TEG) Given a €20.12 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €20.12 ($22.86) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra set a €21.30 ($24.20) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.43) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.04 ($21.63).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €20.32 ($23.09) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €12.41 ($14.10) and a twelve month high of €16.70 ($18.98).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

