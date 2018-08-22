Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Sells $143,831.90 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $143,831.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,266,000 after purchasing an additional 566,881 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,929,000 after buying an additional 104,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $15,105,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.