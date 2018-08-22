Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Sells $143,831.90 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $143,831.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.44.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
