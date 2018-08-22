T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 273,035 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

TMUS stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.