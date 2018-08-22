T-coin Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (TCOIN)

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One T-coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, T-coin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. T-coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00260381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00148156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031292 BTC.

T-coin Coin Profile

The official website for T-coin is www.trcplatform.com

Buying and Selling T-coin

T-coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

