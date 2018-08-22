Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

