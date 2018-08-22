Systematic Financial Management LP Has $3.04 Million Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,734 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.80% of Daktronics worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 127.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Daktronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAKT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

