Synopsys (SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $774-804 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.05 million.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,747. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.71.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,894,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

