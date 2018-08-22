Symbility Solutions (SY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Symbility Solutions (CVE:SY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of CVE SY opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. Symbility Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.57.

About Symbility Solutions

Symbility Solutions Inc develops and markets software for employee benefits and property and casualty insurance markets, and develops mobile application software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Symbility Property, Symbility Health, and Symbility Strategic Services.

