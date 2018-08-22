Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,269,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $172,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,853,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278,777 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.48%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $50,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,966.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,043 shares of company stock worth $4,643,533 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.