Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,200 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $158,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 344.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 287,676 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter worth about $54,667,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 27,607.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 13.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,232,000 after buying an additional 200,045 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $195.96 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. OTR Global cut Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

