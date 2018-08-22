Swing Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Swing has a market cap of $85,809.00 and $96.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016531 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,561,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

