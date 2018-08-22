Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.48% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Transition of SMCI shares to trading on pink sheets imminent, but additional disclosures make us believe the transition will prove temporary. Revenue growth accelerates to 37% y/y, net income growth to 100%+ y/y. Large enterprise continues to do well, which is at the crux of our mid- to long- term positive investment thesis on SMCI (see Page 3). Midpoint guidance implies 20%+ y/y growth on difficult comparison (see Page 3) Reiterating Buy rating and 12-month price target of $50.””

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

