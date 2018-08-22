SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.25 Million

Brokerages expect SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) to announce sales of $330.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.10 million. SunCoke Energy posted sales of $339.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.95 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,514. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

