Suncoast Equity Management Sells 31 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 6.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,903.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.34 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.39 EPS. analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

