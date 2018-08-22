Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Position Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,334,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Sun Hydraulics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Sun Hydraulics worth $112,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNHY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNHY shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sun Hydraulics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Sun Hydraulics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 25,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 1,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,334,890. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

