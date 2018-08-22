Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.24 Million

Brokerages expect Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) to post $106.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.48 million and the lowest is $103.00 million. Summit Midstream Partners reported sales of $101.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $464.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $489.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $483.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $454.10 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Midstream Partners.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 456,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.24%.

In related news, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 3,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $922,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 6,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $98,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,379.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,870 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

