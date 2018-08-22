Strs Ohio Trims Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Strs Ohio cut its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of CoreSite Realty worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 23.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 204,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $696,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,268,100 shares of company stock worth $253,827,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COR opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.67). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

