Strs Ohio Sells 4,924 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of The GEO Group worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $75,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $41,956.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $132,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $368,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $583.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.70 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

