Strs Ohio Has $5.08 Million Position in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 15,291,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,750,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,133,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,510,000 after buying an additional 250,914 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,322,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paramount Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,502,000 after buying an additional 105,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,264,000 after buying an additional 186,839 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

