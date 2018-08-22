StrongHands Market Cap Tops $3.46 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $9,510.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 15,970,004,012,355 coins and its circulating supply is 15,970,004,016,234 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

