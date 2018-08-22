Stratasys (SSYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Stratasys' second-quarter revenues improved on a year-over-year basis, driven by recovery in sales of high-end products, and improvement in demand from government and other key vertical customers. We are positive about Stratasys’ turnaround strategies which include launching innovative products, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Shares outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, we remain concerned about the company’s declining gross margin which has been impacted by the incremental sales generated from the lower-margin products of acquired businesses.”

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $25.73 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stratasys by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,952 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.