Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Toll Brothers Put Options (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,879 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 773% compared to the typical volume of 788 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,971,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 313,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

