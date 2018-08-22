Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $103,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after buying an additional 141,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,698,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,685,000 after acquiring an additional 341,693 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,826,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 736,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

