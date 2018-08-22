Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 464,400 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 464,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Financial Investment Co Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 236,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 79,901 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,463,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,291 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

