Stevens Capital Management LP Has $8.81 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,620,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,849,000 after acquiring an additional 274,364 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 756,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,319,000 after acquiring an additional 295,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $71,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,453.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,212,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $2,838,930. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

NYSE:GPN opened at $119.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $92.90 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

