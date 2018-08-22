Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 1,347,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,530,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.12.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.