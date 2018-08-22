Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

SBT stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.