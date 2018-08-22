Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $230,202.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2,523.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

