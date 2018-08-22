State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,569,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,163,000 after buying an additional 295,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,695,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,065,000 after buying an additional 494,861 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,632,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $134,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,068.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,380 over the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.47 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

