State Street Corp (STT) Receives $108.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

In other State Street news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $134,002.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,893.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3,604.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of State Street by 246.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,781. State Street has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that State Street will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

