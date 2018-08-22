State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in At Home Group Inc (HOME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in At Home Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 4,569,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $172,788,259.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $665,705.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,711,909 shares of company stock worth $328,965,308. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

