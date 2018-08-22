State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of CDK Global worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 13.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 233.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,018,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 89.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

