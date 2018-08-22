State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 762,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,194,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,976,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $145,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $211,185.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

